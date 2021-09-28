‘It Was All About The Kids:' Friends Remember Basketball Coach Killed In Gary

A beloved basketball coach was found murdered in northwest Indiana last week. leaving a northwest Indiana community in shock.

Glynon Nelson was found dead on the side of the road near the intersection of Old Hobart Road and Atcheson Drive in Gary, Indiana on Thursday night, according to police.

“He loved basketball,” said friend Brandon Mahone. “No matter win, lose, draw, he loved basketball.”

Those who knew Nelson said he had a passion for basketball, but more importantly he loved helping kids in the community.

“We were all in it for the kids,” said friend Shaun Banks. “I mean that was our ultimate goal.”

Nelson was a volunteer basketball coach, mentoring kids and pushing them to succeed on and off the court.

“It was all about the kids first, no ego, none about himself,” said friend Darrius Ross. “It was about putting the kids first.”

Ross and Nelson started an amateur basketball team called the Victory Elites. They would practice several days a week at Full Spectrum in Crown Point.

“Glyn was one of the best people. He spent a lot of time and effort mentoring these kids,” said owner John Brant. “It’s a tragic loss for the community.”

Nelson rented out he court to give dozens of kids a safe place to play, often times paying out of pocket to help cover the cost of uniforms and shoes for the kids who couldn’t afford it.

“He had a heart of giving,” said Ross. “Not for show, not to get his money back, it was so pure.”

The coach, husband, and father of four was killed last Thursday night in Gary. Friends believe he was driving for a ride share company at the time of his death.

“The last passenger he dropped off at 11:07 p.m.,” said Ross. “His body was discovered at 11:45 p.m.”

His wife told NBC 5 News that his car was last seen on surveillance video at a gas station in Gary in the Miller Beach neighborhood. A short time later, his body was found on the side of the road a short distance away, with police saying that he had been shot twice in the back of the head.

“It’s really hard to accept,” said Banks. “It’s really hard. I have kids and I’m thinking about his children.”

“I’ll never believe I’ll be missing him like this,” said Torean Ratcliff. “But I just pray for his family, I pray for the community.”

Gary police continue to investigate the murder. It’s unclear if he was killed in a carjacking, but police said his car, a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander with Indiana plates is still missing.

His friends and family are hoping that justice will prevail in the case, and Banks was one of several friends who had a message for the coach's killer.

“You know who you are doing work of the devil, should be ashamed of yourself,” he said. “Turn yourself in nothing good is going to come you doing what you did.”

His family and friends will hold a vigil Tuesday night at 6 p.m. at Full Spectrum Fitness in Crown Point, Indiana.