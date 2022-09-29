At 37 years old, Johanna Acevedo is making her mark in the Information Technology world, not only as a Latina but also as a leader in a male-dominated industry.

"When I first came to the company, it was hard for me to see what my career path may look like," said Acevedo, who began her career with John Deere as an intern in the Quad Cities, after graduating from the University of Illinois.

Now, 16 years later, Acevedo is leading the I.T. operations at John Deere's new offices in Chicago.

"At home it was always role-modeled to me that it was not strange to have two parents working to be in the technology field, to be in STEM careers… it was never a question when I was growing up that it was a possibility for me," said Acevedo.

John Deere opened its new offices in the Fulton Market District in early September. It is an IT office with a focus on software development, according to Acevedo. She says the goal is to hire about 150 people in the next few months, and so far, they've hired about 60.

"This is a new market for us in terms of talent," said Acevedo. "A lot of folks don’t know John Deere for being a technology company… they think about the green tractors and John Deere being a manufacturing company. That is true at our core, but we’re also a very innovative, technology forward company."

The company is driving that message not only with future employees, but with young Chicagoans, by strengthening their partnership with the Chicago High School Agricultural Sciences in Mt. Greenwood.

"Now that they’re local, it’s just been a real game changer," said William Hook, CHSAS principal. "They walked in the door… came to donate $25,000 strictly for student scholarships."

Mentoring has also come into play. Acevedo and other John Deere employees like Orlando Meraz, are volunteering their time with students at the school. They hope to inspire the students, to follow their steps.

"I hope for them to see a different perspective," said Meraz, a son of Mexican immigrants who was born and raised in Chicago and now works for John Deere. "Having this school here in the city, the last working farm in the city, is really unique and a great experience for them as well."

"It is just so rewarding when you have a student who can tell you they’re so proud to see somebody that looks like them, that speaks the same language as them, that they can see a future because they’ve met me… that’s the most humbling experience ever, Acevedo added.

For Acevedo, it's also about connecting with the students, some who are also children of immigrants, like she is.

"My parents were born in Colombia and my grandparents brought them here for a better life. They sacrificed so much to start a new life here in the United States and I think about that often at work," said Acevedo. "A lot of immigrant families share a similar story and I'm able to connect with students because of that."