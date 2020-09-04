‘It Does Not Seem Real:' Man Shot in the Head While Driving for Uber Eats in Chicago

A suburban Palatine family's life was changed forever last month when their beloved father and husband was shot in the head while driving for Uber Eats, and now, they're pleading for more to be done to solve the horrific crime.

Tim Rohr was driving along South Archer Avenue in the Brighton Park neighborhood before 1 a.m. on Aug. 12. when three men wearing hoodies fired shots from inside a white Acura SUV, according to Chicago police.

Rohr was struck once in the back by a bullet, which later became lodged in his brain, stated Lori Rohr, Tim's wife.

In an exclusive interview with NBC 5, Lori Rohr said she had always been concerned about her husband working for Uber Eats, but never once thought he would get shot.

"He was driving down the street, in the wrong place at the wrong time," she said. "There is no reason it should happened to anybody, let alone him."

Lori Rohr says the shooters were aiming at her husband of 27 years, and she's holding out hope that police find the people responsible.

The Chicago Police Department said detectives are continuing to look for at least three men who were wearing hoodies, and at this point, a motive remains unclear.

Lori Rohr said there's video of the incident, and believes it needs to be released, so police can catch the culprits.

"It would be nice to know progress and apprehend people," she said.

On Friday, Tim Rohr underwent a craniotomy, a procedure in which part of the skull is removed, and is scheduled to have another surgery next week.

"He's being really brave, still has a sense of humor," Lori Rohr said. "It does not seem real to him either."