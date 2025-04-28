ISU shooting update: Police seek public's help in identifying person of interest

Illinois State University's police department is seeking help in identifying a person of interest after shots were fired in the school's Bone Student Center over the weekend.

Police released two images of a person they are looking to identify who they say fled the scene of a shooting that happened just before 8 p.m. Sunday, sparking an emergency alert from the school and a heavy police presence in the area.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"In an isolated incident, a fight started between two groups of people that ended with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to a non-student. The victim was transported to an area hospital. The person of interest, seen in the attached pictures, fled the scene," university police said in a release Monday.

Police said officers worked through the night to process evidence, field calls and tips and increase security on campus.

I share the sentiments expressed by many in our community, including concern for the victim and their family, as well as shock and anger that such violence occurred on our campus," ISU President Aondover Tarhule wrote in a message to students.

The Bone Student Center remained closed Monday, but those needing items left behind will be allowed inside at the north entrance near the visitors parking lot. The center is expected to reopen at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

"I want to reiterate that this isolated incident remains under investigation by the Illinois State University Police," Tarhule said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Police asked anyone with information on the person of interest to call (309) 438-8631.