1 taken into custody after firing shots outside Israel, pro-Palestinian rallies in northern suburbs

One person was taken into custody after firing shots outside Lincolnwood Town Center as separate rallies in support of Israel and the Palestinian movement took place nearby, authorities said.

In a news release, the Lincolnwood Police Department said around 200 protesters supporting the Palestinian people showed up in the 3400 block of Touhy Avenue, where the Simon Wiesenthal Center was hosting a Solidarity with Israel event.

Police said several disturbances escalated outside the event, leading officers to call for assistance to help "control the crowd and maintain order." During the incident, one person was confronted outside the Lincolnwood Town Center, at which time that individual displayed a weapon and fired into the air, police said.

No one was injured, and the suspect was immediately taken into custody by law enforcement. The circumstances surrounding the incident remained unknown late Sunday.

A separate incident, in which a person was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run, occurred nearby, police said.

The person who was hit was released from the scene and didn't require medical treatment.

That incident also remained under investigation Sunday night.

The Skokie Police Department said a Chicago police officer and two citizens sustained minor injuries and being pepper sprayed by someone attending the protest. One person was taken into custody for that incident, which remained under investigation Sunday.

Another individual was taken into custody for the disturbances, but was later released.

The U.S. Palestinian Community Network released a statement following the incidents, explaining, in part, that it mobilized around 500 people for peaceful protest. Following the protest, demonstrators were gathering their items and walking to their vehicles when they were attacked, explaining one man fired military-grade pepper spray into the crowd, the organization said.

"We called for the demonstration today at the “Solidarity With Israel” rally to send a clear message that our people are facing war crimes, starvation, and unrelenting bombing by Israel that must be ended immediately; and we reject the notion that zionists should be able to gather and celebrate U.S.-backed, Israeli genocide in our community while our people are being massacred back home," the USPCN's statement read in part.

"We will continue to march in the streets and in front of legislators' offices to demand that the U.S. immediately end all aid to Israel and stop arming Israeli genocide against the Palestinian people," the statement continued.

NBC Chicago reached out to the Simon Wiesenthal Center, which organized the Solidarity with Israel event, for comment on what transpired. We had yet to receive a response as late Sunday.