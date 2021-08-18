ISP Investigates Another Dan Ryan Shooting, Less Than 1 Day After Woman Killed on Expressway

Illinois State Police are investigating after a person was shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway Wednesday afternoon, just hours after a woman was shot and killed on the highway.

According to authorities, troopers responded to reports of a shooting in the express lanes of Interstate 94 near 27th Street at approximately 3:43 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say that a person was injured in the shooting, and was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic on the roadway was briefly stopped, but lanes have since reopened, according to police.

The shooting comes the day after 67-year-old Denise Huguelet of Orland Park was shot and killed in a seemingly random attack on the expressway.

According to authorities, Huguelet was in a vehicle driving southbound on the expressway at approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday when shots were fired from another vehicle. The driver of the car she was riding in, as well as another vehicle that was hit by gunfire, both pulled off the highway near 71st Street and Wentworth.

Huguelet was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

Authorities say a police helicopter spotted the suspects’ vehicle a short time later, and officers were able to stop the car at 61st and Ashland. Two suspects were taken into custody.

Officials say Huguelet, who was a special education teacher for 24 years in Evergreen Park, was coming home from Tuesday’s White Sox game at the time of the shooting, according to Orland Park officials.

“On behalf of myself and the village board, we express our sincerest condolences to the Huguelet family,” Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau said in a statement. “The community mourns alongside you today.”