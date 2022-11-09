Isiah Thomas Calls Out Michael Jordan for ‘Last Dance' Documentary

Isiah Thomas calls out MJ for 'Last Dance' documentary originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The beef is still live between Bulls' Michael Jordan and Pistons' Isiah Thomas.

The Detroit guard remains upset about how Jordan and the Bulls' documentary, "The Last Dance," made him look to viewers.

When asked about the documentary on Tuesday, Thomas said this to Eurohoops.net:

“When I was watching the “Last Dance”, I’m [sitting] there and I’m watching it with my family and I’m thinking everything is good," Thomas said. "And then this guy comes on television and he says that he hates me and then he calls me an a-shole. And then I proceed to watch a whole documentary about him being an a-shole. I’m like wait a minute, time out."

Thomas ascertains his image was tarnished by the documentary, as it portrays him as a major antagonist.

During the documentary, Jordan constantly derails Thomas. He claims no one on the 1992 Olympic "Dream Team" wanted to play with Thomas, and that was the reason he wasn't selected to play. Jordan also faults Thomas for skipping out on post-game handshakes with the Bulls after they defeated the Pistons in the 1991 playoffs.

Jordan and Thomas' beef has been ongoing since the beginning of their rivalry in the NBA. Most recently, the two battled over how their beef started, which Jordan claimed was from the 1985 All-Star game.

The Bulls Hall of Famer said Thomas kept the ball from him during the All-Star game. Jordan ended the night with an uncharacteristic seven points.

"If you go back and look at the film, you can see that Isiah was actually doing that," Jordan said in a story posted by the Inquisitr. "Once it started getting around that he was freezing me out, that’s when the ill feelings started to grow between us."

Somehow, the two continue to make headlines together from one of the longest ongoing battles in sports history.

But, according to Thomas, it will never end unless Jordan apologizes to him.

"Until I get a public apology, this beef is gonna go on for a long long time, cause I’m from the west side of Chicago," Thomas said.

