Is your text from the DMV a scam? What Illinois officials say to look out for

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias issued a warning regarding fraudulent text messages this week.

By NBC Chicago Staff

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias issued a warning earlier this week after some Illinois residents reported receiving scam text messages claiming to be from the state's DMV.

The text messages, which claim to originate from the "Illinois State Department of Motor Vehicles," threaten to suspend vehicle registration and driving privileges of residents.

Giannoulias' office said the phishing texts are attempting to gain personal or financial data from Illinoisans.

Giannoulias advises residents to stay vigilant and attentive with personal text messages and e-mails, and to report any fraudulent communication when seen.

Officials are reminding residents that text messages are only sent to remind individuals about their scheduled DMV appointments.

Text messages regarding driver's license or vehicle registration status are not sent by the office.

Residents are advised by Giannoulias' office to report scams to the Federal Trade Commission here.

