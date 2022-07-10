Is White Sox' Dylan Cease Biggest MLB All-Star Game Snub?

By Tim Stebbins

Is White Sox' Dylan Cease biggest All-Star snub? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Maybe the White Sox didn't deserve more than one All-Star after an inconsistent first half in which they struggled to get over .500.

But Dylan Cease might be the biggest snub for the upcoming Midsummer Classic.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

MLB announced the pitchers and reserves for the July 19 exhibition at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, and Cease is among the most glaring omissions.

If he's not the biggest snub, that title might belong to his former teammate, Giants ace Carlos Rodón.

Cease, in 17 starts this season, holds a 2.45 ERA — eighth among all starting pitchers and fourth in the AL, as of Sunday evening. His 133 strikeouts rank third in baseball, behind All-Stars Shane McClanahan (Rays) and Corbin Burnes (Brewers).

Local

cooper roberts 23 mins ago

‘It Was a True Miracle:' Family of Boy, 8, Paralyzed in Parade Shooting Thanks First Responders

covid quarantine 2 hours ago

What Should You Do When You Have COVID? Here's What Health Officials Say

Entering Sunday, Cease's 13 strikeouts per nine innings ranked first in the major leagues.

There's still a chance Cease is named an All-Star as an injury replacement. But if he stays on his current fifth-day schedule, he'd be ineligible to pitch in the game.

Tim Anderson is only White Sox player selected to the All-Star team. He's the Sox' first starting All-Star shortstop since Luis Aparicio in 1970.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us