Verizon issues statement after thousands of outages reported across Chicago area, nationwide

Verizon has released a statement after more than 100,000 outages nationwide were reported on the cellular carrier network Monday morning.

"We are aware of an issue impacting service for some customers," Verizon said in a statement to NBC News. "Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to identify and solve the issue."

The statement comes approximately three hours after the site Downdetector started receiving an influx of reports of Verizon outages in Chicago and beyond.

As of 9:30 a.m. Downdetector showed more than 4,000 Verizon outages in the Chicago area. By 10:30 a.m., the number of reports had dropped to around 2,700, the site showed.

Nationwide, the site showed more than 105,000 Verizon outages as of 10:30 a.m. An outage map from Downdetector Monday showed the "most reported" outage locations to be Chicago, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Phoenix, Omaha, Cincinnati, Denver, Seattle and Columbus.

Dozens of comments on the site from Verizon users said their phones were displaying "SOS" mode on-and-off, leaving some unable to send or respond to texts, or make phone calls.

Other comments on Verizon's social media pages also called out that Verizon phones were reported to be in SOS mode.

The carrier responded to some comments, at times asking for more specific information from those who reported their phone in SOS.

"I know I would share your concern if my phone was in SOS as well," one of Verizon's replies said. "I am here to help take a look into this, and help find a solution. When did this issue first start happening? Can you share the nearest cross streets and city where this is happening? Please send a DM."

What is SOS mode?

According to Apple, the SOS message appears when "your device isn't connected to your cellular network," but it also means you can make emergency calls through other carrier networks.

The feature is only available in the U.S., Australia and Canada.

"When SOS appears in your iPhone status bar, it means a cellular network is available for emergency calls," the company says.

Those who make a call with SOS will automatically go to a local emergency number and their location will be shared with emergency services.

Users can also set up their phones so that after they make an emergency SOS call, their phone alerts emergency contacts with a text message that includes their current location -- and will update those contacts if that location changes.

"On iPhone 14 or later (all models), you can even use Emergency SOS via satellite to text emergency services when no cellular and Wi-Fi coverage is available," Apple states.

This is a developing news story that will be updated.