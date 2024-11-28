Is Trader Joe's open on Thanksgiving? Here's a look at stores and holiday hours

Though many have gathered all the ingredients needed for their Thanksgiving celebration, others may need to grab a last-minute item from the grocery store on the holiday itself.
While some stores will be open on the holiday, other stores, such as Trader Joe's and Target, will be closed.
Here's which grocery stores are open and when on Thanksgiving:
Stores open on Thanksgiving Day
- Cermak Fresh Market: Hours vary by location
- CVS: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Dollar General: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Family Dollar: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Jewel-Osco: All stores open; hours vary by location
- Kroger: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Marianos: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Meijer: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Tony's Fresh Market: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Walgreens (24-hour locations will be open, all others will be closed)
- Whole Foods: Many stores operating on modified hours
- Some Starbucks shops may be open on Thanksgiving, depending on location
Note that holiday hours may be different and could change by location. Check your local store's hours.
Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day
- ALDI
- Costco
- Sam's Club
- Target
- Trader Joe's
- Walmart
