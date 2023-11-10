Is today Veterans Day? What to know about when the 2023 federal holiday is observed

Each year, Veterans Day, the federal holiday that celebrates all those who served in the U.S. Military, falls on November 11. In 2023, that day falls on a Saturday.

But when is the holiday observed?

"Veterans Day is always observed officially on November 11, regardless of the day of the week on which it falls," a post from the Department of Veterans Affairs said. "The Veterans Day National Ceremony, like most ceremonies around the nation, is held on Veterans Day itself. However, when Veterans Day falls on a weekday, many communities choose to hold Veterans Day parades or other celebrations on the weekend before or after November 11 so that more people can participate."

Here's what to know about when the holiday is observed this year, if mail will be delivered, what's open and closed and more.

When is Veterans Day observed?

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, when the holiday falls on a non-workday, the federal government closes on either Monday or Friday.

"Generally, when a holiday falls on a non-workday—Saturday or Sunday—the federal government is closed on Monday (if the holiday falls on Sunday) or Friday (if the holiday falls on Saturday)."

This year, since the holiday falls on a Saturday, federal employees will observe the holiday on Friday, Nov. 10.

Is there mail delivery on Veterans Day?

According to the United States Postal Service, Veterans Day is an observed USPS holiday. However, since the holiday this year falls on a Saturday, it's expected that post offices will not be open, and mail will not be delivered on Friday

"If a holiday falls on a Saturday, for most USPS employees, the preceding Friday will be treated as a holiday for pay and leave purposes," the USPS said in a post.

Are banks closed on Friday for Veterans Day?

Some banks may be close Friday, Nov. 10 in observance of Veterans Day, others may be closed on Saturday, Nov. 11. For instance, Chase Bank will observe the holiday on Nov. 10.

Are schools closed on Friday for Veterans Day?

Some schools, including Chicago Public Schools, will close on Friday, Nov. 10 in observance of Veterans Day.

Are red poppies worn on Veterans Day?

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, the tradition of wearing a red poppy occurs on Memorial Day, rather than Veterans Day.

"The wearing of poppies in honor of America’s war dead is traditionally done on Memorial Day, not Veterans Day," the department said. "The practice of wearing of poppies takes its origin from the poem In Flanders Fields, written in 1915 by John McCrae."

Veterans Day deals

Various restaurants and stores are offering special discounts to veterans, military personnel, their families, first responders and teachers this weekend.

Here's a full list of participating restaurants and retailers.