Is there mail on Presidents Day, and are banks open? Here's what to know

Presidents Day is right around the corner, but will there be mail delivery, and will banks be open for the holiday?

The Presidents Day holiday is observed on the third Monday of February following the passage of the Uniform Monday Holiday Law in 1971, according to the National Archives.

The holiday is still technically known as Washington’s Birthday in federal government calendars, but has since been used to honor all of the nation’s presidents, giving rise to the nickname of “Presidents Day,” according to the Archives.

In the state of Illinois, the date is still known as “Washington’s Birthday,” with the state also marking the birthday of President Abraham Lincoln each year on Feb. 12.

So is there mail delivery on Presidents Day, and are banks open? Here’s what to know.

Is there mail delivery?

The United States Postal Service will not deliver mail on Monday, as the date is a federal holiday. Post offices will be closed in observance of Washington’s Birthday.

Will banks be open?

Banks that are closed on federal holidays will not be open on Monday, according to U.S. officials.

Will Secretary of State’s Offices be open?

Illinois motorists will not be able to go to their local DMV on Monday, as those offices will be closed in honor of Washington’s Birthday.

Regular services will resume on Tuesday, and the next state holiday won’t take place until Memorial Day in late May.