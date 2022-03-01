Is the Vaccine Mandate Lifted in Chicago? Here's the Latest

While Chicago lifted its mask mandate Monday, is the proof of COVID-19 vaccination requirement removed now, as well?

As of Monday, Chicagoans will no longer be required to show proof of coronavirus vaccination in most indoor spaces, although there are some exceptions.

At the United Center, all attendees — including Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks fans — will be required to present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to gain access to the venue.

Masks are also now optional for attendees.

Previously, the United Center had required proof of vaccination (and did not accept a negative test) for entry, and required all event-goers to wear masks.

Illinois, Cook County and Chicago mask mandates and other COVID regulations before restrictions will be widely lifted Monday.

Here's what you should know as the mandates are removed.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its masking guidance Friday to show 70% of the nation's counties at low or medium risk for COVID. In those areas, masks are no longer necessary, according to the agency.

Despite the CDC recommendations, local governments, including those in areas of low risk, like most of northern Illinois, have the ability to set their own rules. School districts, too, may decide to implement their own mask mandates.

In addition, the new guidelines do not change the federal requirement to wear masks on public transportation and indoors in airports, train stations and bus stations.

The Chicago Transit Authority reminded travelers Saturday that masks are still required on public buses and trains, as well as within the station. Metra also issued an alert to riders Monday morning.