Is the stock market or the IRS closed on Presidents Day? What to know

Many offices, schools and businesses are closed Monday, Feb. 17 in honor of the federal holiday of Presidents Day. But is the stock market or the IRS open?

Presidents Day began as an unofficial holiday to celebrate George Washington after his death in 1799. Americans would celebrate their first president on his birthday, Feb. 22.

The tradition grew in stature in 1832, which would have been Washington's 100th birthday. The event was a major national celebration that included the reading of Washington's farewell address in the Senate. In 1879, congress officially made Washington's birthday a national holiday, but it was only observed in Washington D.C.

By 1885, the day was observed nationally.

Here's a look at what's open and closed on Presidents Day in Illinois.

Is the stock market open on Presidents Day?

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are closed for trading on Monday in observance of President's Day. Trading is set to resume Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Is the IRS open on Presidents Day?

Last week, the Internal Revenue Service warned that Presidents Day weekend is "peak time" for IRS phone traffic. Officials advised taxpayers to utilize online services instead.

According to officials, the IRS observes Feb. 17 as a federal holiday, and offices are expected to be closed.

USPS mail services

President's Day is one of 11 federal holidays the United States Postal Service observes in 2025, which means mail will not be delivered on Monday, and post officials in Illinois will not be open.

Post offices will open for regularly scheduled hours on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

DMVs and other state offices

Illinois Secretary of State's Offices and DMVs across the state will be closed Monday in observance of President's Day.

Other state offices will also be closed Monday in observance of the holiday, including courts in Illinois.

Schools

Schools in Illinois may be closed on President's Day, but it depends on your district. According to the Illinois Board of Education, some schools may have closed Wednesday, Feb. 12, on Lincoln's Birthday, in observance of the holiday.

According to Chicago Public Schools' 2024-25 calendar, CPS schools are closed for Presidents Day and class will not be in session.

Grocery stores

Most grocery stores, including Costco and Walmart, are open on President's Day, though some may have reduced or modified hours.