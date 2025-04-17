Is the stock market closed for Good Friday? See the full holiday schedule

While stock markets are being closely watched, many are wondering: Will the market be open or closed for Good Friday?

Both the Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange will be closed for the religious holiday Friday and will reopen on Monday, April 21.

In addition, the U.S. bond market will close early Thursday afternoon, starting at 1 p.m. CT, and stay closed through the holiday, the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association said.

The markets should go back to normal schedule until Memorial Day.

The full holiday schedule for the markets is as follows:

NASDAQ

HOLIDAY 2025 New Year’s Day Wednesday, January 1 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Monday, January 20 Washington's Birthday Monday, February 17 Good Friday Friday, April 18 Memorial Day Monday, May 26 Juneteenth National Independence Day Thursday, June 19 Independence Day Friday, July 4* Labor Day Monday, September 1 Thanksgiving Day Thursday, November 27** Christmas Day ┼Thursday, December 25***

NYSE

Holiday 2025 New Year’s Day Wednesday, January 1 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Monday, January 20 Washington's Birthday Monday, February 17 Good Friday Friday, April 18 Memorial Day Monday, May 26 Juneteenth National Independence Day Thursday, June 19 Independence Day Friday, July 4* Labor Day Monday, September 1 Thanksgiving Day Thursday, November 27** Christmas Day Thursday, December 25***

BOND MARKET

New Year’s Day 2024/2025: Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025; Early Close (1 p.m. CT): Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Martin Luther King Day: Monday, Jan. 20, 2025

Presidents Day: Monday, Feb. 17, 2025

Good Friday: Friday, April 18, 2025; Early Close (1 p.m. CT): Thursday, April 17, 2025

Memorial Day: Monday, May 26, 2025; Early Close (1 p.m. CT): Friday, May 23, 2025

Juneteenth: Thursday, June 19, 2025

U.S. Independence Day: Friday, July 4, 2025; Early Close (1 p.m. CT): Thursday, July 3, 2025

Labor Day: Monday, Sept. 1, 2025

Columbus Day: Monday, Oct. 13, 2025

Veterans Day: Tuesday, Nov.11, 2025

Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025; Early Close (1 p.m. CT): Friday, November 28, 2025

Christmas Day: Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025; Early Close (1 p.m. CT): Wednesday, December 24, 2025

New Year’s Day 2025/2026: Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026; Early Close (1 p.m. CT): Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025

Numerous supermarkets, pharmacies and big-box stories will also be closed for Easter Sunday.

