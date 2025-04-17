Is the stock market closed for Good Friday? See the full holiday schedule

While stock markets are being closely watched, many are wondering: Will the market be open or closed for Good Friday?
Both the Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange will be closed for the religious holiday Friday and will reopen on Monday, April 21.
In addition, the U.S. bond market will close early Thursday afternoon, starting at 1 p.m. CT, and stay closed through the holiday, the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association said.
The markets should go back to normal schedule until Memorial Day.
The full holiday schedule for the markets is as follows:
NYSE
|Holiday
|2025
|New Year’s Day
|Wednesday, January 1
|Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
|Monday, January 20
|Washington's Birthday
|Monday, February 17
|Good Friday
|Friday, April 18
|Memorial Day
|Monday, May 26
|Juneteenth National Independence Day
|Thursday, June 19
|Independence Day
|Friday, July 4*
|Labor Day
|Monday, September 1
|Thanksgiving Day
|Thursday, November 27**
|Christmas Day
|Thursday, December 25***
BOND MARKET
- New Year’s Day 2024/2025: Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025; Early Close (1 p.m. CT): Tuesday, December 31, 2024
- Martin Luther King Day: Monday, Jan. 20, 2025
- Presidents Day: Monday, Feb. 17, 2025
- Good Friday: Friday, April 18, 2025; Early Close (1 p.m. CT): Thursday, April 17, 2025
- Memorial Day: Monday, May 26, 2025; Early Close (1 p.m. CT): Friday, May 23, 2025
- Juneteenth: Thursday, June 19, 2025
- U.S. Independence Day: Friday, July 4, 2025; Early Close (1 p.m. CT): Thursday, July 3, 2025
- Labor Day: Monday, Sept. 1, 2025
- Columbus Day: Monday, Oct. 13, 2025
- Veterans Day: Tuesday, Nov.11, 2025
- Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025; Early Close (1 p.m. CT): Friday, November 28, 2025
- Christmas Day: Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025; Early Close (1 p.m. CT): Wednesday, December 24, 2025
- New Year’s Day 2025/2026: Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026; Early Close (1 p.m. CT): Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025
Numerous supermarkets, pharmacies and big-box stories will also be closed for Easter Sunday.
That list includes:
- Target
- Chipotle
- Costco
- Sam's Club
- Lowe's
- T.J. Maxx
- HomeGoods
- Marshall's
- Macy's
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- Kohl's
- JCPenny
- Burlington
- Office Depot
- Office Max
- Belk