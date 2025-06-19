Is the post office open for Juneteenth? What to know about mail delivery today

Will mail be delivered Thursday as the U.S. celebrates the Juneteenth holiday?

The answer depends.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The U.S. Postal Service will be closed on June 19, and there will be no mail deliveries. It is one of 11 holidays the USPS observes.

But while the post office is closed, UPS and FedEx pickup and delivery services will be available and their store locations will be open on June 19, according to the companies' websites.

The federal holiday of Juneteenth falls on Thursday and will mean a number of closures for certain businesses.

The annual holiday takes place on June 19 and was first designated a holiday in 2021 by President Joe Biden.

Here's a breakdown of what to know about Juneteenth.

What is Juneteenth, and when did it become a federal holiday?

The celebration started with the freed enslaved people of Galveston, Texas. Although the Emancipation Proclamation freed enslaved people in the South in 1863, it could not be enforced in many places until after the end of the Civil War in 1865.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger and his troops arrived at Galveston on June 19, 1865, with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free. That was more than two months after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered to Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant in Virginia.

Granger delivered General Order No. 3, which said: “The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired labor.”

The next year, the now-free people started celebrating Juneteenth in Galveston. Its observance has continued around the nation and the world since. Events include concerts, parades and readings of the Emancipation Proclamation.

In 2021, President Joe Biden designated the day a federal holiday.

Why is it called Juneteenth?

The term Juneteenth is a portmanteau of the words "June" and "nineteenth." The holiday has also been called Juneteenth Independence Day or Freedom Day.

What else is closed on Juneteenth?

Banks

The Federal Reserve System will be closed on Thursday, June 19.

Since most financial institutions follow the Fed's holiday schedule, the vast majority of banks are expected to be closed on Thursday, as well.

Stock market

Markets will be closed, and Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange will not be trading on Thursday.

Government offices

All federal agencies will be closed on Thursday, including Illinois drivers license facilities and Social Security Administration.