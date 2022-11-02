Is Starbucks Open on Thanksgiving or Black Friday This Year? Here's Where to Look

If your Thanksgiving or Black Friday is best spent with a Starbucks drink in hand, a little extra digging will be required to figure out where to procure your caffeinated beverage of choice this holiday season.

As companies and retailers decide whether to stay open on Thanksgiving, Starbucks isn't giving a definitive yes or no either way.

And their best piece of advice for finding Starbucks' holiday hours is to check with your local store. Some might be open and others might not.

"This holiday season, Starbucks store hours vary by location and stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs," the company wrote in an online statement. "We recommend customers look for specific store hours using the Starbucks app or by visiting our website store locator."

The company pointed to its app as "the best way for customers to find a store, check store hours, and order ahead and pay."

For those whose Starbucks cafes are open on these days, the holiday menu likely will be stocked with plenty of seasonal goodies.

Starbucks' 2022 holiday drink menu includes the Peppermint Mocha, which turns 20 years old this holiday; the Caramel Brulée Latte; Chestnut Praline Latte; Toasted White Chocolate Mocha; Irish Cream Cold Brew; and the nondairy Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte.

Holiday treats for the 2022 season include the debut of the Chocolate Pistachio Swirl alongside Starbucks favorites the Reindeer Cake Pop, Sugar Plum Cheese Danish, Cranberry Bliss Bar and Snowman Cookie.