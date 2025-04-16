Technology

Is Spotify down? Thousands report music streaming platform not working

The popular music and audio streaming app reported it was experiencing issues Wednesday morning

By NBC Chicago Staff

The Spotify logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, Dec. 4, 2023.
Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters

Is your Spotify not working? You're not alone.

The popular music and audio streaming app reported it was experiencing issues Wednesday morning.

"We’re aware of some issues right now and are checking them out!" the platform wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Nearly 50,000 users reported issues with the app as of just before 9 a.m., according to DownDetector.

Chicago appeared to be among the hotspots in the U.S. for the issues, the site's map showed.

In a separate alert, Spotify wrote that the issues were "affecting the Spotify app and website loading" as well as playback issues. They noted that the issues were reported on both mobile and desktop devices.

"The right team is on it and working on a fix," the message read.

