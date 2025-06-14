Is Juneteenth a federal holiday? Here's what to know as the date approaches

Juneteenth is coming up, and many are wondering if it's considered a federal holiday.

It is an official federal holiday, and this is the fifth year it has been recognized as one.

For more than 150 years, the June 19 holiday has been an important observance to many Black communities across the country.

Since it was designated a federal holiday, Juneteenth has become more universally recognized beyond Black America. Many people get the day off work or school, and there are a plethora of street festivals, fairs, concerts and other events.

President Joe Biden signed legislation to make Juneteenth a federal holiday in 2021. That same year, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed Illinois' law to make Juneteenth a state holiday.

"I'm pleased to see the federal government join Illinois in recognizing Juneteenth as an official holiday, offering all Americans a day to reflect on the national shame of slavery and the work we must do to dismantle systemic racism," Pritzker said in a statement. "Most importantly, let us stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Black Americans who will celebrate Juneteenth as a milestone in their fight for every ounce of the freedom that is their God-given right - and continue with them in that fight."

Since it is a federal holiday, some stores and businesses may be closed for the day Thursday.