Is Diarrhea a Symptom of COVID-19? What to Know

COVID-19 can cause a wide range of symptoms, with fever, cough and tiredness said to be some of the most frequent.

But others, such as gastrointestinal issues, have been increasingly reported as common, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health.

One "potentially dangerous symptom" is diarrhea, according to John Hopkins Medicine.

An estimated 20% of COVID-19 patients are likely to experience diarrhea soon after coming down with the coronavirus, according to the health system.

People with compromised immune systems, like those recovering from COVID-19, are at the greatest risk of developing diarrhea and other gastrointestinal symptoms, including vomiting and nausea, John Hopkins Medicine said, citing the CDC.

Doctors note diarrhea could be dangerous if untreated, particularly in children, advising people to use proper oral hydration.

“For children and adults, it is important to monitor for dehydration caused by diarrhea before the illness becomes extreme. Starting oral rehydration within 24 hours of symptom onset can be lifesaving,” says Dr. William Greenough, infectious disease expert and professor emeritus of medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Oral hydration products are often sold over-the-counter and typically contains a balance of sodium, potassium, glucose, starch, citrate and bicarbonate acids.

Here's a list of possible symptoms from the CDC: