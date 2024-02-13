Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.

After years of anticipation, a total solar eclipse that will be visible (with glasses, of course) across much of the United States is less than two months away, and it will be partially visible in Chicago and Illinois.

On the afternoon of April 8, a total solar eclipse will occur with totality lasting at least three minutes in parts of the Midwest, including in a portion of southern Illinois, according to NASA.

Though totality will not be visible in the Chicago area, the upcoming solar eclipse will provide an estimated 95% coverage of the sun, coming pretty close to the full experience.

So when will the eclipse be visible, and what kind of path will it travel?

Here's what to know about the April 2024 solar eclipse.

When does the total eclipse begin?

Around 12:30 p.m. on April 8, the eclipse enter the country and begin moving into Southwest Texas.

By 1:30 p.m., it will move into the Dallas area, NBC 5 Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said.

"It's going to move slowly to begin with, and the shadow will pick up some forward speed," Jeanes said.

Where is the "path of totality?"

The eclipse's "path of totality" will start in Southwest Texas and move northeast.

The path of totality includes the southern tip of Illinois, central and southern Indiana and Indianapolis. From there, it will race across Cleveland, Ohio; Buffalo, New York and into Maine.

The below map from the Adler Planetarium shows what the eclipse will look like in Illinois, with Carbondale, Mount Vernon, Metropolis and Mount Carmel among the southern Illinois cities in the path of totality.

Will it be visible from Chicago?

According to Jeanes, the eclipse will be "visible in some way from across the country."

From Chicago, parts of it will begin at 12:51 p.m., Jeanes said. The peak time to see it here will be around 2:07 p.m., Jeanes added.

By 3:22 p.m., it will move out of the area.

Will I need glasses?

Yes.

"You must have glasses from Chicago, or you can make a pin hole box to view it," Jeanes said. That's because it's not safe to look at from a vantage point outside the path of totality.

"We cannot look at the sun when not its the total eclipse," Jeanes stressed.

An article from Travel + Leisure magazine agrees, citing the American Astronomical Society.

"The American Astronomical Society recommends you wear solar eclipse glasses at all times while viewing a solar eclipse," the article said. "If you are not in the path of totality, you will only ever see the partial eclipse, so it's crucial you keep your eclipse sunglasses on at all times to avoid eye damage."

According to the Adler Planetarium, viewing the solar eclipse without glasses can result in irreversible eye damage within seconds, and as your eyes lack the nerve endings to register pain as it's occurring, it'll be too late by the time you know.

When is the next time a total solar eclipse will occur?

The next total solar eclipse in the United States is set to place Aug. 12, 2045.

The next total solar eclipse with Chicago in a path of totality isn't until Aug. 4, 2111, Jeanes said.