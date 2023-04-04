Is Chicago Park District ready for Bears to leave Soldier Field? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Park District is requesting proposals "for qualified consultants to develop and support a new strategic plan" for the re-imagination of Soldier Field, according to WBBM.

The city hopes to "reimagine its purpose" with a multi-year plan for the stadium. The Bears have made their intentions clear that they plan to move from Soldier Field to a new stadium in Arlington Heights.

Does this mean the Chicago Park District is ready to move on with the future of Soldier Field without the Chicago Bears?

During Lori Lightfoot's mayoral tenure, she proposed three avenues for Soldier Field. The priority was creating a dome over Soldier Field, which no longer seems feasible.

The tertiary idea was to create a multi-purpose facility better suited for soccer while improving its flexibility to accommodate major concerts and a range of events. The impetus would be to mold Soldier Field for its secondary tenant, the Chicago Fire soccer team.

Without the Bears, Chicago is losing a solid chunk of profit from their departure. The Bears pay to play at Solider Field and forfeit revenue created from games, too. The park district must figure out a way to make money through the stadium.

Back in September, the Bears won the purchasing rights to Arlington Park. In February, they closed on the land and made it officially their property. They're still debating if they plan to pursue a stadium with the asset, but their intentions are clear.

The Bears have already held a community meeting with the town of Arlington Heights, chalked up designs for the 326-acre land surrounding the stadium and staved off all proposals from the city to remain at Soldier Field.

It's clear they plan to move on from Soldier Field. Now, the Chicago Park District must move on.

