Hundreds of users across the country Tuesday reported outages and problems with AI Assistant ChatGPT, according to the website Downdetector.

Around 4:30 a.m. CT, reports of outages spiked to more than 1,100, the website showed, with more than 1,300 by 7:30 a.m.

Shortly after that, the number of outages had grown to 1,404, the site showed.

In a map on the Downdetector website, outages spanned the country, with the most reported on the east coast, including in Boston, New York, Washington D.C., Atlanta and Tampa.

Some outages were also reported in Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Chicago and Minneapolis, the map showed.

Comments from users on Downdetector's website showed some received the message "bad gateway" when using the ChatGPT app or website. Others reported long loading times.

In message posted to X at 9:22 a.m., ChatGPT parent company OpenAI acknowledged the outages, saying it was seeing "elevated error rates and latency across ChatGPT and the API."

"Our engineers have identified the root cause and are working as fast as possible to fix the issue," the message said.

Status messages on OpenAI noted the outages had been going on for as many as eight hours.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.