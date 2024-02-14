Aerosmith fans will have to wait a little longer to see the band's farewell tour come to Chicago.

Their concert, initially rescheduled from Sept. 15, 2023, to Feb. 14, 2024, has been postponed again, with a new date to be announced, according to the United Center's website.

According to the band, Steve Tyler's vocal injury is "more severe than they initially thought."

Tyler sustained damage to his vocal cords during a concert back in September and was ordered not to sing for at least 30 days, but that timeline has been extended due to the severity of the injury.

"His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx, which requires ongoing care," the band said in a statement released by the United Center. "He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential. As a result, all the currently scheduled PEACE OUT shows must be postponed to sometime in 2024, with new dates to be announced as soon as we know more."

Along with the band, Tyler released a statement promising they will be back performing in front of their fans as soon as they can.

“I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers, and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world. I promise we will be back as soon as we can! - Love, Steven."

Shows in Detroit, Washington, Toronto, Raleigh and Cleveland were also postponed by the band.

All tickets for rescheduled shows will be honored on the rescheduled date, with refunds available for those unable to attend, according to the band.

More information can be found on Aerosmith’s website.

The band started their “Peace Out: The Farewell Tour” in September 2023, which was set to hit 40 different North American cities, with The Black Crowes serving as an opening act.