Is a REAL ID Mandatory in Illinois? Here's What to Know

Starting next year, an ordinary drivers license as a form of identification will not be enough for U.S. residents over the age of 18 to fly domestically.

Beginning May 3, 2023, anyone 18 years old and above will be required to instead present one of two different form of identification in order to fly domestically or visit a federal facility: either a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or identification card, or a valid U.S. passport or a passport card.

Here's a break down.

What is an Illinois REAL ID? What are the Requirements?

Designated by a star and surrounding gold circle, REAL IDs are being issued in all 50 states.

To apply for a REAL ID, Illinois residents must visit a Secretary of State Driver Services facility and provide documents that prove their identity, their Social Security number, a written signature and two documents that show proof of residency.

Note that this process can also be completed while a resident is renewing their Driver's License.

The following are acceptable documents to prove identity:

Birth certificate

U.S. passport

Foreign passport with U.S. visa affixed with approved Form I-94 document

Consular Report of Birth Abroad

Certificate of Citizenship

Certificate of Naturalization

Employment Authorization Document

Permanent Resident Card

REAL ID

To provide proof of their Social Security number, residents can show their Social Security card or a W-2. A pay stub with a Social Security number on it will also be accepted.

Illinois residents will also need to show at least two proofs of residency. Those can include the following: bank statement, canceled check, school transcript, credit card statement, mortgage or rental agreement, insurance policy, pay stub, retirement statement, report card, utility bill and voter registration card.

After providing those documents, residents will receive a temporary paper ID at the facility (although residents are reminded that the TSA will NOT accept the paper ID), and will receive their new ID in the mail within 15 business days.

For a proof of signature, residents can present a credit or debit card, a canceled check, a current Illinois driver’s license or ID, a court order, a foreign passport, a Medicare card or a U.S. military ID.

For a complete list of acceptable documents, click here.

A REAL ID card costs the same as a driver’s license ($30) or a state ID ($20).

Illinois residents can use an interactive checklist to make sure they have the documents necessary to apply.

Is a REAL ID Mandatory in Illinois?

According to the Secretary of State's Office, there are several circumstances where a resident is required to have a REAL ID.

You do need a REAL ID if:

You do not have a valid U.S. passport or passport card; AND

You use airplanes as a mode of domestic transportation; or

You visit military bases; or

You visit secure federal facilities.

You do not need a REAL ID if:

You have a valid U.S. passport or passport card; or

You do not use airplanes as a mode of domestic transportation; or

use airplanes as a mode of domestic transportation; or You do not visit military bases; or

visit military bases; or You do not visit secure federal facilities.

Is a REAL ID Required to Fly?

More details can be found on the Secretary of State's Website.