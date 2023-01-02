Is 2022 Season the Worst Season in History for the Chicago Bears?

Is 2022 the worst season for the Chicago Bears? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

There is one other instance in which the Bears have posted a season like this one.

It was the 2016 season. The Bears posted a 3-13 record in John Fox's second season with the team. It was also Ryan Pace's second season as the general manager of the team.

Jay Cutler, the team's then-franchise quarterback, tore a labrum in his shoulder in early December and missed the rest of the season. He won just one game; Matt Barkley and Brian Hoyer filled in as the starters after Cutler's absence.

The 2016 season, and the Bears' current season, are the only two years in franchise history that the team has posted three-win seasons with at least a 16-game slate. (The NFL started playing 16 regular season games in 1978.)

Technically, the Monsters of the Midway won three games during the 1982 season, but a 57-day strike cut the season's 16-game slate down to nine games. The Bears recorded a 3-6 record on the shortened schedule.

Nevertheless, for a good portion of the season, the Bears have remained watchable. During four weeks between October and November, they averaged above 30 points per game against the Patriots, Cowboys, Dolphins and Lions.

They nearly defeated the Falcons and Lions. They played within proximity to the Packers and the Eagles, the latter of which has the best record in football.

Overall, the Bears have been entertaining, with a big thanks to Justin Fields for the magic he's created to jetpack them into entertaining football.

But, this past Sunday, the Bears posted their ugliest loss of the season to the Detroit Lions. The now .500 team slaughtered the Bears, 41-10, on the backs of their defensive line and unstoppable run game.

The Bears allowed three touchdowns from Jared Goff, 265 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns between D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams.

Fields threw for 75 yards against the league's worst defensive group. Bears receivers combined for 3 catches and 36 yards during Sunday's effort. Fields was sacked seven times for 45 yards.

It marked the Bears' largest margin of loss to the Lions in franchise history.

The Bears have lost 9 in a row for the first time in franchise history. They are 3-13 for the second time in franchise history. They suffered their biggest loss to the Lions in 25 years. Justin Fields threw for 75 yards against the worst defense in football.



Piling on the mess, the team's active nine-game losing streak is the franchise's longest losing streak in its existence. The Bears haven't won a game since before Halloween.

And now, as it has been for weeks, the storylines for the season are laser-focused on where the team's draft pick will result, and the amount of cap space they own.

That's where the Bears stand with one week left in one of the most rock-bottom seasons in franchise history.

Is this the worst season in Bears' history?

