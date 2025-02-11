IRS says average refunds are 30% higher than previous year. Is yours among them?

More than 11 million tax returns have been processed by the Internal Revenue Service in 2025, and so far, this year's average refund is 30% higher than the average refund sent out during the same time period in 2024, according to officials.

According to an update from the IRS, the agency has received more than 13 million returns through Jan. 31, 2025, five days after tax season opened for filing. That number is 14 percent lower than it was during the same time period in 2024, though the IRS says it "expects the tax return filing numbers will catch up in the following weeks."

More than 3.2 million tax refunds have been issued as of the end of January, the IRS said.

As of Jan. 31, 2025, the average refund amount totaled $1,928, the IRS said, compared to $1,395 for the same period in 2024. The average direct deposit refund for 2025 was even higher, the IRS said, at $2,069. In 2024, the average direct deposit refund issued over the same time period was $1,543, the IRS said.

According to the Internal Revenue Service, some 140 million people are expected to file their returns by Tax Day, on April 15. When tax season officially opened for filing on Jan. 27, IRS officials said the system had already received "millions of tax returns from across the nation for processing."

While you aren't expected to receive a refund immediately, there are ways to ensure you get it faster. Here's what to know about getting your federal and Illinois refund during tax season, and how long it could take.

Where's my refund? How long it could take

If you file your tax return electronically, the IRS says it should take 21 days or less to receive your refund. If you choose to receive your refund with direct deposit, it should take even less time. If you file a paper return, the refund could take four weeks or more, and if your return requires amendments or corrections, it could take longer.

The IRS cautions taxpayers not to rely on receiving a refund by a certain date, especially when making major purchases or paying bills.

Illinois refund timeline

Those who file Illinois tax returns electronically and select to have a refund directly deposited into a checking or savings account will receive their refunds faster, Illinois officials said.

"If you file a paper return, the timeframe is extended," officials added.

How to check the status of your federal refund

Taxpayers can use the online tool Where’s My Refund? to check the status of their income tax refund within 24 hours of e-filing and generally within four weeks of filing a paper return.

Information related to this tool is updated once daily, overnight. To access the status of your refund, you’ll need:

— Your Social Security or individual taxpayer ID number (ITIN)

— Your filing status

— The refund amount calculated on your return

How to check the status of your Illinois refund

You can check to see if the Illinois Department of Revenue has initiated the refund process for your refund by using their "Where's My Refund?" tool.

"For more specific information about the status of your refund after the Illinois Department of Revenue has finished processing it, you can check the Illinois Comptroller's Find Your Illinois Tax Refund System," officials said.

How to know if you qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC)?

To qualify for the EITC, you must have under $11,600 in investment income and earn less than a specific income level from working. If you’re single with no children, your income level must be $18,591 or below. And if you’re married filing jointly with three or more children, you must make $66,819 or below. To determine if your household qualifies based on your marital status and your number of dependents you can use the online EITC Assistant tool.

How to know if you qualify for the child tax credit

If you have a child, you are most likely eligible for the Child Tax Credit. The credit is up to $2,000 per qualifying child. To qualify, a child must:

— Have a Social Security number

— Be under age 17 at the end of 2024

— Be claimed as a dependent on your tax return

You qualify for the full amount of the Child Tax Credit for each qualifying child if you meet all eligibility factors and your annual income is not more than $200,000 ($400,000 if filing a joint return).