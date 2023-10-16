‘Irate' man arrested after making violent threat at O'Hare: Chicago police

Police say a man is in custody after he allegedly made a violent threat at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on Monday.

According to authorities, the incident occurred inside Terminal 1 at the airport at approximately 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say the suspect “became irate” during an unspecified confrontation and made a threat to an on-scene witness.

The suspect was taken into custody, and no injuries were reported during the disturbance.

The area was deemed safe by police. There has been no word on whether any evacuations were ordered, but an investigation remains underway into the incident.