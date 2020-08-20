Iran Unveils New Missiles Named for Leaders Killed in US Strike, State TV Says

The two new missiles were unveiled as tensions between the U.S. and Iran continue to escalate

A file photo dated September 18, 2016, shows Iranian Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani (C) during Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's meeting with Revolutionary Guards, in Tehran, Iran. The U.S. carried out a strike that killed Soleimani and several other military leaders in January.
Iranian Supreme Leader Press Office/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Iran’s state TV is reporting the country has unveiled two new missiles amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States.

State TV said officials unveiled the two new missiles on Thursday — National Defense Industry Day in Iran. They are named after top Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed outside Baghdad’s international airport in a U.S. strike in January.

The “Martyr Hajj Qasem” surface-to-surface ballistic missile has a 1,400-kilometer (870-mile) range, according to the semi-official Fars news agency. State TV said the “Martyr Abu Mahdi” naval cruise missile has a 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) range.

State TV said the “Martyr Hajj Qasem” missile was not intercepted by a defense system during a test.

Also on Thursday, Iran unveiled a fourth-generation light turbo-fan engine for its advanced drones.

Iran also inaugurated the production line of its domestically produced “Owj” engine for the Iranian-made twin-seat Kowsar fighter jet.

Iran routinely unveils technological achievements for its armed forces, its space program and its nuclear efforts.

President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the nuclear agreement between Iran and six major powers, known in 2018, and tensions between the two countries have escalated since.

