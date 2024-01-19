iPhone alerts NW Indiana sheriff's deputies to rollover crash

Sheriff's deputies in Newton County, Indiana, credit Apple's crash detection feature for informing dispatchers of a rollover crash on Thursday morning.

At around 1:17 a.m., 911 dispatchers received an automated message from an iPhone, indicating a serious crash had taken place near county roads 300 West and 600 South. Deputies determined the driver, a 21-year-old man, was traveling south on County Road 300 West, when he veered to the west side of the road and lost control, causing the vehicle to roll multiple times.

The driver was extricated by first responders and taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

The iPhone crash detection feature, which is available on select iPhone and Apple Watch models, automatically calls emergency services if the user doesn't respond within 20 minutes.