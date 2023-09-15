iPhone 15: How and when you can get Apple's newly-announced smartphone

Over 16 years after its first iteration, Apple announced the latest generation of the iPhone earlier this week, with the smartphone slated to be available later this month.

Offered in two models and with storage sizes ranging from 128 gigabytes to one terabyte, preorders for the phone are available as early as Friday, with deals depending on your provider.

Priced at $799 at its least-expensive price point, the latest iPhone will be available for purchase beginning on Sept. 22.

According to CNBC, the phone's new features include upgraded cameras, slightly tweaked designs and, in the case of the Pro models, a lightweight titanium frame.

Prices for the phones will go as high as $1,599 for the most expensive iPhone 15 Pro Max with 1TB of storage, while the iPhone 15 Plus' price tops out at $1,199.

While announcing the prices for the new devices, Apple CEO Tim Cook mentioned the company's trade-in program, telling customers that they can take hundreds of dollars off the cost of their new phone if they send in their old one.

Indeed, depending on which phone you currently have and what kind of condition it's in, you can get a new iPhone at a more than 50% discount. The phones with the highest trade-in values are the iPhone 14 lineup, with an iPhone 14 Pro Max worth as much as $650, according to Apple's website.

But it's not just iPhones that can be traded in. Apple will also accept Samsung and Google users who want to convert, offering up to $325 for the newest Samsung phones and $125 for the latest Pixel.

If you're thinking of buying the latest iPhone, take a look at what your old device might be worth if it's in good working condition.

Here are trade-in values for different iPhone, Galaxy and Google Pixel models, according to CNBC:

iPhone 14 Pro Max: $650

$650 iPhone 14 Pro: $570

$570 iPhone 14 Plus: $470

$470 iPhone 14: $430

$430 iPhone SE: $160

$160 iPhone 13 Pro Max: $580

$580 iPhone 13: $370

$370 iPhone 13 Mini: $320

$320 iPhone 12 Pro Max: $450

$450 iPhone 12 Pro: $360

$360 iPhone 12: $250

$250 iPhone 12 Mini: $200

$200 iPhone 11 Pro Max: $300

$300 iPhone 11 Pro: $250

$250 iPhone 11: $200

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G: $325

$325 Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G: $225

$225 Samsung Galaxy S22 5G: $180

$180 Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G: $140

$140 Samsung Galaxy S21 5G: $120

$120 Samsung Galaxy S20+: $90

$90 Samsung Galaxy S20: $85

$85 Samsung Galaxy S10+: $90

$90 Samsung Galaxy S10: $65

$65 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: $140

$140 Samsung Galaxy Note 20: $100