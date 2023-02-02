Iowa Released Statement on Canceled Illinois/Orange Krush Tickets

Iowa released statement on canceled Illinois tickets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The University of Iowa's canceled a block of tickets sold to a fan group from the University of Illinois creating a fire storm on social media.

It's become a case of pointing fingers, one side claiming misrepresentation and deceit. The other claiming fear and looking to make a home-court advantage more secure.

The accusation is the fan group, known as the Orange Krush, misrepresented their intentions with the tickets by posing as a non-profit organization.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

According to a statement from Iowa athletics, the department became aware of the order this week, and canceled and refunded the tickets.

The Iowa Athletics Department released a statement on Wednesday:

“The Iowa Athletics Department became aware of a discounted group ticket order for the Iowa-Illinois men’s basketball game on behalf of an Illinois chapter of the Boys & Girls Club,” a spokesperson said. “In following up with that organization, it became clear that it was not factual. When contacting the individual who made the original ticket order, they admitted to falsely ordering the tickets under the non-profit organization.

“Iowa Athletics has refunded the original ticket order and donated tickets to the Boys And Girls Club Of Cedar Rapids. We look forward to welcoming these kids to a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena this Saturday."

In a statement of their own, the Orange Krush said that the tickets, 200 in total, had been “invalidated” by the school, and that they were left on the hook for the cost of bus rental, amounting to nearly $6,000.

Statement from the Orange Krush: pic.twitter.com/etb13geis1 — The Orange Krush (@TheOrangeKrush) February 2, 2023

"It is highly unfortunate for the 150 students that collectively raised a total of $2,649.41 for local charitable organizations in order to be invited on this trip," the group said. "Most of all, it is highly unfortunate that the University of Iowa and their athletic department refused to face the consequences of the mistake they made in selling tickets to a billing address in Champaign, Illinois."