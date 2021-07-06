An Iowa man now faces felony charges after police say an employee discovered a rifle inside a room at Chicago's W Hotel pointed in a "very suspicious position" over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Keegan Casteel, 32, of Ankeny, Iowa, was charged with two felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a loaded weapon without a FOID card for having two guns inside his hotel room Sunday evening.

According to police, an employee at the W Hotel, located in the 600 block of N. Lake Shore Drive, reported to officers that a 32-year-old man had a rifle inside a hotel room.

"We had reports from an employee of the hotel of a rifle and handgun in a very suspicious position inside one of the rooms," Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said Tuesday.

Officers responded and found a handgun, along with the rifle, and five rifle magazines on the windowsill of the room.

"Obviously very concerning given the position of W Hotel to Navy Pier," Brown said.

Police said they are tracing both the rifle and the handgun, but Casteel has no criminal history. An investigation remained ongoing, Brown said.

Casteel was taken into custody without incident, according to authorities. He's expected to appear in bond court Tuesday.

"This employee saw something by entering the room to clean it that likely prevented a tragedy from happening," Brown said.