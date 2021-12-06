Investigators in Indiana have released new information that they hope can help solve the murders of two teen girls that were found dead near an historic trail.

Authorities released the new information Monday as they continue to investigate the murders of 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German, who were found dead on Feb. 14, 2017 near the Delphi Historic Trails in Carroll County.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The murders received extensive media coverage, as video and audio recordings of an individual who was believed to be the murderer were found on German’s cellphone.

Authorities say they have uncovered a social media profile named Anthony_shots that is allegedly connected to the murders.

The profile, in use from 2016 to 2017 on social media applications including Snapchat and Instagram, used fictitious images of a male model and portrayed the user as a wealthy individual who owned numerous cars, according to police.

The creator of the profile used the information while connecting with young girls to solicit nude images, their addresses, and attempt to meet the underage girls.

Police say that the man pictured in the images is not a person of interest in the investigation, but detectives are seeking information about the person who created the fake profile.

Photos: Investigators Pursue New Leads in 2017 Murders of Teen Girls Abigail Williams and Liberty German

Investigators are seeking information from any individual that communicated with, met or attempted to meet the creator of the Anthony_shots profile. Individuals that did can contact law enforcement via abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com, or by phone at 765-822-3535.

Those individuals are asked to provide information on how users communicated with the profile, what social media apps were used, and whether the individual attempted to meet the person or obtain their address.