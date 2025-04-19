Investigation underway after small plane crashes in downstate Illinois

An investigation is underway in downstate Illinois after a small single-engine plane crashed on a rural roadway, according to Illinois State Police.

Authorities said state troopers responded at around 10:15 a.m. to the area of 551-587 County Road 1400 N., located approximately three miles south of Mattoon near the border between Coles and Cumberland counties in Trilla.

According to officials, the roadway is currently shut down as the aircraft remains in its crash site.

While authorities confirmed the crash was fatal, it is unknown how many people were killed in the crash or if there were any other associated injuries.

There was no further information available.