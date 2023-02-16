Investigation Underway After Shots Fired, Stolen Car Reported Near Tinley Park School

An investigation is underway after a report of a stolen vehicle led to shots fired early Thursday outside of an elementary school in Tinley Park, police say.

According to authorities, Tinley Park police at 4:15 a.m. responded to a delayed call of shots fired in the area of 167th and Gentry, not far from Kimberly Heights Elementary School. Upon arriving, officers were met by Cook County Sheriff Police, who at the time were investigating a report of a stolen vehicle nearby.

Officials say the victim of the stolen vehicle saw the incident in progress and chased after the suspects.

The suspects, who were near the elementary school, fired shots at the victim, police say, and then fled the scene in a black Land Rover that had been previously stolen.

No injuries were reported, and there is no current threat to area residents, officials said.

No one was in custody, and both Tinely Park and Cook County police are investigating.