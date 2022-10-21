Montgomery

Investigation Underway After Person Shot to Death in Montgomery

Police responded to calls of a person unresponsive on a driveway in Montgomery just before 5:25 a.m. Friday

An investigation is underway after a person was found shot to death on a driveway in Montgomery early Friday morning, according to police.

Officials said police responded to calls of an unresponsive person in a driveway shortly before 5:25 a.m. in the 1200 block of Lebanon. Responding officers located a person with a gunshot wound on the driveway who was pronounced dead at the scene.

One neighbor said he heard loud screams early this morning before police arrived to investigate.

“The lady was screaming over here. I thought it was an argument or something like that or a dispute," neighbor Daniel Rupert said.

Another neighbor said police were canvassing the neighborhood door-to-door to see if anyone potentially had surveillance footage connected to the homicide.

"It's sad, but it can happen anywhere," Rupert said.

Police said the area surrounding the 1200 block of Lebanon remains closed and that the public should avoid the area. The death is being investigated as a homicide.

The identity of the deceased person is currently being withheld pending next of kin notification and anyone with information is asked to call police at 331-212-9091.

