Investigation underway after pedestrian struck by Metra train in Brookfield

Officials said the incident occurred near the Maple Avenue grade crossing

By NBC Chicago Staff

An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck by a Metra BNSF train in suburban Brookfield in the third such incident on the line in the last two days, officials said.

According to Brookfield police, a train struck a pedestrian early Wednesday evening near the Maple Avenue grade crossing, between the Congress Park and Brookfield Metra stops.

The grade crossing is currently closed and all nearby train traffic has been halted as police process the scene, authorities said.

The condition of the pedestrian struck was unknown.

There was no further information available.

