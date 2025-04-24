An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck by a Metra BNSF train in suburban Brookfield in the third such incident on the line in the last two days, officials said.

According to Brookfield police, a train struck a pedestrian early Wednesday evening near the Maple Avenue grade crossing, between the Congress Park and Brookfield Metra stops.

BNSF inbound and outbound trains remain stopped near Congress Park due to train #1303 striking a pedestrian. Extensive delays anticipated. Metra will provide updates as they become available. — Metra BNSF (@metraBNSF) April 24, 2025

Brookfield emergency personnel have responded to the scene of a train vs. pedestrian incident near the Maple Avenue grade crossing. The Grade crossing is closed as police process the scene, and all train traffic is currently stopped.



We will update with additional information… pic.twitter.com/yTuaSbEAbR — Village of Brookfield, Illinois (@BrookfieldILPS) April 24, 2025

The grade crossing is currently closed and all nearby train traffic has been halted as police process the scene, authorities said.

The condition of the pedestrian struck was unknown.

There was no further information available.