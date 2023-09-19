Investigation underway after man found dead inside Glenview home

A death investigation is underway after a man was found deceased inside a residence in Glenview, according to officials.

Police said officers responded to a residence in the the 700 block of Long Road just after 8 p.m. for reports of an injured man.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an unresponsive man who was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Neither police nor the Medical Examiner's office have revealed how the man died.

An investigation by Glenview police, the North Regional Violent Crimes Task Force and the Cook County Medical Examiner's office is underway.

Anyone who may have information is encouraged to contact Glenview police at 847-901-6055.