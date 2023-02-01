Investigation Underway After Fire at Joliet's Historic Haley Mansion

An iconic venue in suburban Joliet was damaged by a fire on Wednesday afternoon, with an investigation currently underway after the blaze.

According to officials, the fire at the Patrick Haley Mansion, located in the first block of South Center, broke out Wednesday afternoon while staff were preparing for an event.

The fire was brought under control within 40 minutes, and firefighters remained on scene for several hours putting out hot spots, according to officials.

No official cause has yet been determined, and damage assessments remain underway.

No injuries were reported.

The mansion, built in the 1890’s, is a popular venue for weddings and other events, and Joliet residents say it is an important part of their city’s history.

“There were so many people coming out here on the scene that were here with the historic preservation committee that were crying because of the historic significance to the city of Joliet,” witness Robert Hernandez said.

Hernandez said he could see smoke billowing out of the structure while the fire was ongoing.

“When I arrived, the whole top of the roof was just smoke, and the flame was coming out of the one chimney,” he said.

Hernandez is one of many residents hoping that the structure can be saved and restored to its original glory.

“In my own mind, I was praying this wouldn’t be the last we see of the Haley mansion, because it means so much to the residents of Joliet,” he said.