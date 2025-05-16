South Suburbs

Investigation underway after car drives into church in southwest suburbs

The incident occurred Friday afternoon, with the vehicle driving entirely into the church

By NBC Chicago Staff

An investigation is underway after a car drove into a church Friday in southwest suburban Palos Park, according to officials.

The crash occurred Friday afternoon at the Episcopal Church of Transfiguration, located at the intersection of 123rd Street and 86th Avenue.

Photos of the outside of the church showed a large hole in the side of the building, with the car appearing to have driven entirely into the structure.

It is unknown if there were any injuries related to the crash.

There was no further information available.

