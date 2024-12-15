Ohio

Investigation underway after bodies of 3 women found in Ohio home

No suspects were in custody, according to officials

By The Associated Press

Authorities in Ohio launched a homicide investigation after the bodies of three women were found Saturday inside a home in Columbus.

Officers were called to a home on the city's south side just before 4 p.m. Saturday for what a 911 caller described as a medical event. Police found three women who were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police spokesman Sgt. James Fuqua.

He said the killings were considered homicides, but he did not have further details, including what led up to the killings.

“Unfortunately, this is a very complex scene with the amount of victims that we have,” he told reporters Saturday. "It’s going to take a little bit longer to make sure that we’re very careful in going through the scene meticulously so we do not miss any key piece of evidence.”

He said investigators were interviewing witnesses and looking for video evidence.

Fuqua said Saturday that no suspects had been taken into custody.

Columbus police did not immediately have an update on the homicides on Sunday.

