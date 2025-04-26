Downers Grove

Investigation underway after armed robbery reported in Downers Grove

The armed robbery follows another incident earlier this month which led to the arrests of six people

By NBC Chicago Staff

A police investigation is underway after two men were robbed at gunpoint Friday evening in Downers Grove, authorities said.

According to officials, officers responded to reports of an armed robbery just after 8 p.m. in the 1600 block of 75th Street.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Police said two men were robbed of cash and their cellphones at gunpoint before the perpetrator fled the scene southbound across 75th Street.

Authorities said the perpetrator was described by the victim as a man around six feet tall, wearing a ski mask with shoulder-length dreadlocks that had yellow or gold highlights.

The robbery follows an armed robbery earlier this week that led to the arrests of six people.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Downers Grove police at (630) 434-5600.

There was no one in custody and there was no further information available.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Downers Grove
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us