Investigation underway after armed robbery reported in Downers Grove

A police investigation is underway after two men were robbed at gunpoint Friday evening in Downers Grove, authorities said.

According to officials, officers responded to reports of an armed robbery just after 8 p.m. in the 1600 block of 75th Street.

Police said two men were robbed of cash and their cellphones at gunpoint before the perpetrator fled the scene southbound across 75th Street.

Authorities said the perpetrator was described by the victim as a man around six feet tall, wearing a ski mask with shoulder-length dreadlocks that had yellow or gold highlights.

The robbery follows an armed robbery earlier this week that led to the arrests of six people.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Downers Grove police at (630) 434-5600.

There was no one in custody and there was no further information available.