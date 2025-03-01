Investigation underway after 3 University of Chicago students robbed at gunpoint

Police are investigating after three University of Chicago students were robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning near the school's campus, officials said.

According to authorities, the students were walking at around 5:15 a.m. in the 5800 block of South Dorchester Avenue when four-to-five armed individuals unknown to the students exited a white Alfa Romeo SUV.

The perpetrators, all armed with handguns, drew their weapons and demanded property from the students, taking an unspecified amount of items before fleeing the scene in the SUV, which had no license plates, police said.

Officials said the vehicle fled southbound on Dorchester Avenue. No physical injuries were reported in the incident.

The robberies are under investigation by University of Chicago police. There was no further information available.