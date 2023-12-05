Investigation underway after 2 regional jets make contact on taxiway at O'Hare

An investigation is underway after two regional jets made contact on the taxiway at O'Hare International Airport on Tuesday evening, officials said.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the wingtips of two regional jets came into contact with one another shortly after 7 p.m. while both were waiting for gate space on the taxiway.

Officials said the flights, GoJet Flight 4423 and SkyWest Flight 5433, taxied safely to the terminals after the small collision, where passengers exited the planes as they normally would.

There were no injuries reported in the incident.

SkyWest Airlines confirmed that their maintenance team is currently inspecting the aircraft involved.

There is currently no further information available.

A previous version of this story stated the collision happened on the runway. This version has been updated to reflect the correct location of the incident.