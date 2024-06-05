Investigation underway after 2 men found dead at scene of Highland Park house fire

An investigation is underway after two men were found dead at the scene of a house fire in Highland Park early Wednesday, authorities said.

According to officials, police and firefighters responded to calls of a house fire in the 1700 block of Park Avenue West Wednesday morning.

Upon arrival, first responders observed two adult men who are believed to be related located outside the house with "suspicious injuries," according to police.

Both of the men were pronounced dead at the scene and the fire was extinguished by responding firefighters, with no additional victims located inside or outside of the residence, authorities said.

The deaths are under investigation by Highland Park police and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force due to the injuries of the deceased men, though police did not elaborate on the nature of their wounds.

Autopsies of the two men are being performed by the Lake County Coroner's Office, officials said. There is currently no further information available.