Investigation Underway After Man Shot by Joliet Police During ‘Domestic Disturbance'

An investigation is underway after a man was shot by police in Joliet while officers were responding to a "possible domestic disturbance" early Saturday morning, according to Joliet police.

Police said officers responded to calls of a domestic incident in the 900 block of Lois Place shortly before 4:50 a.m., with officers encountering an adult man actively firing a handgun upon arrival at the scene.

At this time, officers fired shots toward the man, striking him an unknown amount of times, according to police.

It is unknown how many officers discharged their weapons, and it remains unclear if the man was firing shots toward the officers.

Police said officers rendered aid to the man after he was shot before he was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

According to police, the officers involved were also transported to a local hospital in accordance with department policy.

The incident is now under investigation by the Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force, according to police. Officials labeled the shooting as an "isolated incident" and said that there is no threat to the public.