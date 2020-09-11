Investigation Continues Into Northwest Indiana Home Explosion That Injured 7

The investigation continues Friday into a home explosion in northwest Indiana that sent seven people to area hospitals, including a 3-year-old girl who was trapped inside the building.

The explosion took place at around 4:30 p.m. in Porter, fire officials said.

Fire crews were called to the home in the 400 block of North 1st Street where they found heavy fire in the rear of the structure and heavy damage, Porter Fire Chief Jay Craig said.

A 3-year-old child and woman were trapped inside the building as it burned, officials said - pulled out through a group effort that included bystanders.

"We had several bystanders and law enforcement and through a collective effort of all of them they were able to find the 3-year-old... get her out and to a waiting ambulance," Craig said.

The 3-year-old was flown by helicopter to a children's hospital in Chicago, officials said, where her condition was unknown.

Six other people were taken to area hospitals, according to fire officials. Further details, including their ages and conditions, were not immediately available. Authorities said all seven people hospitalized were people associated with the residence and no other injuries to first responders or bystanders were reported.

At 7:45 p.m., fire crews were still working to shut off gas to the residence so they could put the fire out. At least half a dozen fire department responded, trucking in water because there were no fire hydrants nearby.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal and several local fire departments were assisting the Porter Fire Department on scene.