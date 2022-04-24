Investigation Continues After Man Fatally Shot During Confrontation at Bronzeville Store

An investigation remains ongoing after a man was fatally shot during an altercation inside of a Bronzeville clothing store on Saturday.

According to police, the shooting took place inside of a store in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove at approximately 12:58 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities say that a man got into a physical altercation with another individual inside of the store.

At that point, the suspect pulled out a weapon and shot the man twice in the chest. Police say the victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not yet determined what sparked the confrontation, and no suspects are in custody at this time.

Area detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting.